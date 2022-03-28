Politics ☀️ Morning digest on March 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Grenada: Ambassador Vietnam attaches importance to developing cooperation with Grenada, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen affirmed while presenting his credentials to the Governor General of Grenada, Cecile La Grenade.

Politics Former Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam honoured with Friendship Order Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh, empowered by the State President of Vietnam, on March 26 presented a Friendship Order to former Ambassador of Argentina to Vietnam Juan Carlos Valle Raleigh.

Politics Top legislators of Vietnam and Cuba hold online talks Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue held online talks with President the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández on March 25 night.