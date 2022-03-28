Quang Nam asked to maximise internal strength to boost development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with the Standing Board of the Quang Nam provincial Party Committee on March 27, asking this central locality to promote self-reliance and maximise internal strength to develop.
Local officials reported that since its re-establishment 25 years ago, Quang Nam has surmounted difficulties and made breakthrough improvements to grow from an underdeveloped locality into a province with medium-level development.
In 2021, it collected over 23.77 trillion VND (1 billion USD) for the State budget and posted per capita income of 69 million VND, respectively rising about 102-fold and 31-fold from 1997. The province posted an average annual growth rate of 9.2 percent during the period.
PM Chinh said Quang Nam boasts numerous advantages for socio-economic development, but its development so far has yet to match potential.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the automobile assebly factory of the THACO Group in the Chu Lai - Truong Hai complex in Nui Thanh district on March 27. (Photo: VNA)He pointed to outstanding problems of the province that call for prompt action, including inadequate infrastructure for transport, digital transformation, and climate change response; low provincial competitiveness index; poor life quality of mountainous residents; and limited human resources quality.
He requested Quang Nam to fully tap into existing potential and opportunities while creating new chances to attract external resources for fast and sustainable development.
The Government leader also demanded focus be put on planning and development plans be built for the mechanical sector’s supporting industry, medicinal plant cultivation, silicate processing, and an educational complex.
The same day, the PM and other officials visited workers at factories in the Chu Lai - Truong Hai complex in Nui Thanh district. They also offered incense at the Quang Nam martyrs’ cemetery and the Heroic Vietnamese Mother Monument in Tam Phu commune of Tam Ky city./.