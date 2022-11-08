Quang Nam charms visitors with ancient ambiance
Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam boasts a kaleidoscope of features that offer visitors a nostalgic getaway.
-
A colourful corner of Hoi An ancient town. (Photo: VNA)
-
Rowing a coracle in the Bay Mau nipa palm forest is a must-try experience when visiting Hoi An. (Photo: VNA)
-
An aerial view of poetic Hoi An ancient town. (Photo: VNA)
-
Hoi An is an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors. (Photo: VNA)
-
Quang Nam is renowned for its silk weaving craft and high-quality silk products. (Photo: VNA)