A view of My Son Sanctuary (Photo: VNA)

–The central province of Quang Nam, home to two world heritage sites and hundreds of national historical and cultural relic sites, has focused on international cooperation in personnel training for the restoration and management of the sites.Phan Ho, head of the Management Board of the My Son Sanctuary, said that over the years, the restoration and preservation of the heritage have depended on foreign experts.He stressed the urgent need for Quang Nam to train highly qualified personnel for the work.In 2017, the centre for training of cultural heritage restoration and conservation was established with the coordination of the Italian Embassy, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, the Polytechnic University of Milan, the Quang Nam People’s Committee and Quang Nam College of Technology.After two years of operation, the centre has held three courses for 38 trainees, said Ho.Le Trung Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province’s Duy Xuyen district, said that through the project, experts from many countries have helped train technical staff, lecturers and workers for heritage preservation and restoration.At a conference in Quang Nam on May 27-28, Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Milano Alessandro said that from My Son, the project will be expanded to the Mekong Delta, aiming to provide regional localities with more experience in training, archeology and heritage restoration.Vice Chairman of Quang Nam People’s Committee Tran Van Tan said human resources training will pave the way for the province to be more proactive in protecting heritage sites of not only the locality but also those in the Mekong Delta.-VNA