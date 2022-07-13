The exhibition “Vietnam cultural heritage space” runs as part of activities to celebrate the Quang Nam National Tourism Year 2022 with the theme of "Quang Nam - a green tourism destination".

It offers an ideal venue for Quang Nam to promote the potential of green tourism and raise public awareness about protecting the environment protection, natural heritage, as well as elevating the image of the country and its people.

On display at the event are handicraft products of local artisans with the goal of introducing traditional Vietnamese craft villages and strengthening connectivity among various craft villages, producers, and tourists.

A photo exhibition themed "Journey through Vietnam's heritage regions" is also held within the framework of the programme in order to to introduce UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, historical places, notable landscapes, and national intangible cultural heritage./.

VNA