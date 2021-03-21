Domestic tourists enjoying the beautiful Cu Lao Cham (Cham Islands). (Photo: guuvivu.com)

Quang Nam, March 21 (VNS/VNA) - COVID-19 has been largely brought under control around Vietnam thanks to appropriate containment measures being adopted by the Government nationwide, and the Prime Minister has ordered the quick implementation of a vaccination programme to halt the pandemic and create the conditions necessary for socio-economic development.

After undergoing a long period of closure and stagnation, however, the financial resources of tourism industry players have run low and now, more than ever, they need assistance to recover and become a spearhead economic sector once more. Most tourism enterprises, travel agencies, and tourism service providers in central Quang Nam province agree with such sentiments.

“To improve and introduce travel products and services and stimulate tourism, we first need to focus on the domestic market,” said President of the Quang Nam Tourism Association Phan Xuan Thanh.

Quang Nam has established tourism as a spearhead economic sector, with the goal of attracting over 12 million visitors, with half coming from overseas. Tourism currently makes up over 5 percent of gross regional domestic product and has created 30,000 jobs. By 2030, Quang Nam’s tourism sector will hopefully be the region’s spearhead economic sector, making up 7-8 percent of the GRDP and creating over 50,000 jobs.

The Quang Nam Department of Commerce and Tourism was established in 1997, paving the way for the tourism sector’s strong development in the province.

But it only really “boomed” after Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary were recognised as world cultural heritage sites by UNESCO in 1999.

Tourist numbers then increased dramatically, at an annual average of 20-25 percent, and attractive tourism models associated with islands, mountainous areas, community tourism, cultural tourism, other heritages, agricultural tourism, and craft villages also began to take shape.

Events such as “Old Quarter Night”, “Streets without engine noise”, “A day as a farmer”, and “Mỹ Sơn by night” also contributed to building Quang Nam’s tourism brand.



Besides the ever-popular Hoi An, Quang Nam also boasts lesser-known destinations well worth a visit./.