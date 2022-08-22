At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) - Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on August 22 received Let Xaynhaphon, Secretary of the Party Committee of Laos’s Attapeu province, who is leading a delegation to visit the Vietnamese central locality.



During the meeting, Cuong said 2022 marks a special milestone celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and 45 years of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



According Cuong, Quang Nam is focusing on developing industrial and clean agriculture sector which have been attracting investment from many domestic and foreign enterprises.



The locality has continued to develop tourism, industrial and logistics hubs, Quang said, expressing his hope that the two localities will work closely to further expand their cooperation for mutual development.



For his part, Xaynhaphon, who is also Governor of Attapeu province, said with a large area of agricultural land and abundant mineral resources, and strengths in agricultural and hydropower development, the locality wishes to strengthen economic and investment cooperation with Quang Nam.



According to the official, Truong Hai Auto Corporation (Thaco) of Vietnam has invested in agricultural and forestry development in the Lao locality.



Attapeu is calling for Thaco’s investment in cow breeding and growing fruit trees, he said, adding that the Lao locality wishes to cooperate with Quang Nam in terms of economics, politics and security-defence.



During their stay in Quang Nam from 21-22, the Lao delegation enquired about a number of economic and tourism models, and worked with representatives of Thaco./.