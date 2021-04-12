Society Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta to be problematic until late April Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta will remain an issue between now and late April, an official from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has forecast.

Society Khmer people in Soc Trang ready for Chol Chnam Thmay The Khmer people in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang will celebrate their traditional New Year festival, Chol Chnam Thmay, from April 14-16.

Society HCM City leaders pay New Year visit to Lao Consulate General A delegation from HCM City led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang paid a visit to the Lao Consulate General in the city on the occasion of Bunpimay - Laos’ traditional New Year Festival.