Quang Nam, Laos’ southern localities promote cooperation
A corner of Tam Ky city, Quang Nam province (Photo: baodauthau.vn)
Quang Nam (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of the central province of Quang Nam Phan Viet Cuong received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang on April 12, during which they hoped to enhance collaboration between the Vietnamese locality and Laos’ southern provinces.
At the event, Cuong informed his guest of Quang Nam’s socio-economic development in the past time, the Quang Nam – Sekong cooperative ties, and the two localities’ collaboration across border security, entry-exit management, and COVID-19 prevention and combat, among others.
He expressed his hope that Quang Nam, which shares 157 kilometres of borderline with Laos, will branch out intensive cooperation with the neighbouring country’s southern localities.
He wished both sides will develop more effective cooperative models in various fields.
Cuong and the Lao diplomat believed that the bilateral cooperative ties will bring in practical benefits.
Sengphet Houngboungnuang congratulated Quang Nam for its recent achievements, speaking highly of the locality’s support for twining Sekong and several Lao localities in the fight against COVID-19, infrastructure development, and training for Lao officials and students.
Besides hoping to receive socio-economic development projects from Quang Nam investors, the ambassador wished the Vietnamese locality will continue support for Sekong in building essential infrastructure, and using the Dac Ta Oc- Nam Giang international border gates effectively, helping promoting trade exchange between Vietnamese central provinces and Laos’ southern localities.
Additionally, he wants Quang Nam to back Laos’ recommendation to construct a highway connecting the two nations with a view to concretising the East-West Economic Corridor strategy.
Earlier, Sengphet Houngboungnuang had a meeting with Lao students who are pursuing study at universities and colleges in Quang Nam province./.