Quang Nam is a popular spot on Vietnam’s tourist map, with two world cultural heritage sites - Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary - as well as the Cu Lao Cham-Hoi An Biosphere Reserve.

In 2022, its Bai Choi folk singing was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Tra Que vegetable farming, meanwhile, has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Agritourism, sea tourism, culinary tourism, and ecotourism are typical Quang Nam products attracting tourists, especially foreign visitors.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, many local businesses in the sector have faced difficulties in reinvesting to improve the quality of their offerings.

The Quang Nam Tourism Association said Quang Nam province should further improve its tourism environment, boost training and capacity building and make ethic codes readily available for workers in the sector.

Quang Nam’s tourism sector has made an impressive recovery post-pandemic. The total number of visitors in the first five months of this year is estimated at nearly 3.5 million, including more than 1.6 million foreign visitors, an increase of 30-fold over the same period last year.

Experts say local government, local people and businesses should work closely to post a strong breakthrough in tourism./.

