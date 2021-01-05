Environment Localities asked to act urgently to tackle air pollution The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces nationwide to roll out urgent solutions to control air pollution and promptly address any “hotspots”.

Environment HCM City to save 2 percent power by 2025 HCM City has set a target to save at least 2 percent of its total energy consumption each year in the 2021-2025 period.

Environment Ministry asked to speed up green growth criteria Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to formulate a set of green growth criteria for Vietnam to better harmonise economic growth with environmental protection.

Environment Efforts made to reduce plastic waste in oceans The Vietnamese Government has over the past time exerted a great deal of effort in addressing plastic waste in oceans by introducing various policies and regulations to tackle the scourge.