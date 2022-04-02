Quang Nam - The Essence of Central Vietnam
Quang Nam is famous in Vietnam travel map for its cultural and historical values, especially the UNESCO heritages such as Hoi An ancient town, My Son Sanctuary, Bai Choi performance art, and Cu Lao Cham Biosphere Reserve.
VNA
