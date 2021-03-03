Quang Nam to expand habitat of grey-shanked douc langur
Efforts are being made toward a goal of expanding the habitat of the grey-shanked douc langur in central Quang Nam province’s Nui Thanh district to 150ha by 2030.
Grey-shanked douc langurs at the Hon Do mountain in Nui Thanh's Tam My Tay commune (Photo: VNA)
The goal is set in a local project to preserve the endangered grey-shanked douc langurs.
A study conducted in October last year by GreenViet, a non-profit organization, showed that natural forests on 30ha in Nui Thanh’s mountains are home to six families of grey-shanked douc langurs with a total 68 individuals. This is the sole visible population in the world.
According to Vice Chairman of the district People’s Committee Ngo Duc An, the current priorities are to implement strict protection over the natural forest and restore 30ha of native plants to ensure food supplies and living conditions for the endangered creature.
The project worth more than 64 billion VND (2.78 million USD) will work to tranform 60 ha of production forest into special-use forest and establish a natural reserve for the langur in Nui Thanh’s Tam My Tay commune.
According to the project, all fields are still owned by locals thus suitable regulations will be built to ensure the rights, interests and responsibilities of people involved, with special attention paid to growing large trees and native plants to create a habitat for the langur as well as a natural ecosystem for ecotourism. As such, the conflict between human’s livelihoods and endangered fauna and flora’s habitats will be eased.
Chairman of the Quang Nam People’s Committee Le Tri Thanh said the expansion of habitats and diversification of food sources for rare species are an urgent but long-term work.
Quang Nam is determined not to let economic development make strong impact on or cause the loss of these precious animals, he underscored.
By 2025, Quang Nam authorities are trying to change at least 150 ha of production forest to special-use forest and cultivate native plants to ensure sustainable food supplies and living conditions for the grey-shanked douc langurs in Nui Thanh, according to the official./.