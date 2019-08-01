Vietnam will defend their title at the VTV Cup from August 3-10 (Photo: vtv.vn)

- The International Women’s Volleyball Tournament - VTV Hoa Sen Sheet Metal Cup - will be held from August 3-11 in central Quang Nam province with the participation of seven clubs.The national team of Vietnam are in Group A with Altay club from Kazakhstan and National Taipei University. Group B includes NEC Club of Japan, Fujian from China and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korean (DPRK) and Australian national teams.They will compete in a round robin format in the group stage, with the two top teams straight through to the semi-finals.The second-placed team of Group A will face the third-placed team of Group B in the first quarter-final match, and second-placed team of Group B will meet the third-placed team of Group A in the second quarter-final.According to the organisers, this competition format will give all teams more chances to play.The champions will receive 10,000 USD, while the first runners-up will get 7,000 USD and the second runners-up will have 5,000 USD.The organisers will also present awards for fair-play team and best individuals.Last year, Vietnam beat DPRK 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) to take the trophy.-VNA