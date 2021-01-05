A pygmy slow loris, which is listed in the IB group of endangered and critically-endangered animals, is seen on Hon Do mountain in Quang Nam's Nui Thanh district (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) - A number of valuable fauna species were recently spotted on Hon Do Mountain in Nui Thanh district, central Quang Nam province, head of the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department Tran Van Thu said on January 5.

Of particular note, some individuals were sightings of pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus), which is listed in the IB group of endangered and critically-endangered animals according to the Government.



The mountain is currently home to other rare animals such as the Asian palm civet and wild mouse deer (Tragulusversicolor).



The sub-department has joined hands with local authorities to devise a plan to protect the animals from poaching.



Quang Nam authorities are also trying to change at least 150 ha of production forest to special-use forest and grow native plants to ensure sustainable food supplies and living conditions for the endangered creatures.



In 2018, about 50 grey-shanked douc langurs, also in the IB group, were found on Hon Do Mountain.



A study conducted in October last year by GreenViet, a non-profit organisation focusing on biodiversity conservation in the central and Central Highlands regions, showed that natural forests on 30 ha in Nui Thanh district’s mountains are home to a total of 68 grey-shanked douc langurs in six families.



This is the sole visible population in the world, Thu noted./.