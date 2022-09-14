In Hoi An ancient city (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – A workshop discussing the preservation and upholding of world heritage values in Vietnam following the COVID-19 pandemic was held in Hoi An ancient city, the central province of Quang Nam, on September 14.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST), the UNESCO Office in Vietnam and the municipal People’s Committee, the event was also to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage and the 35th anniversary of Vietnam's ratification of the convention.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tan said with three UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites, namely Hoi An ancient city, My Son Sanctuary and Cu Lao Cham-Hoi An biosphere reserve, Quang Nam in general and Hoi An in particular has become one of the popular tourist destinations in the country and the region that earned a number of the world’s noble tourism prizes.

The province has been doing its best to preserve and sustainably uphold world cultural and natural heritages in the process of socio-economic development, he said.

According to the MoCST, Vietnam will run for a seat at the World Heritage Committee for the 2023-2027 tenure, following its success during the 2013-2017 term.

Vietnam has so far had eight world cultural and natural heritages recognised by UNESCO./.