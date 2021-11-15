A corner of Hoi An ancient city. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – Two world heritage sites in the central province of Quang Nam – Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary – began to welcome foreign tourists starting November 15.

The roadmap to welcome foreign visitors will be rolled out in three phases, with the first one running from now until November 30 and the second one between December 1 and January 31, 2022.

Chairman of the Hoi An People’ Committee Nguyen Van Son said to welcome the visitors, a 50 percent discount is offered for sightseeing tickets to the ancient town and traditional craft villages.

All workers at tourist sites have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he added.

Director of the My Son Sanctuary’s management board Phan Ho said the site has devised various events and new products to serve tourists. Preventive measures have been in place to ensure visitors’ experience and safety.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Ngoc Tuong said more than 400 foreign tourists are expected to arrive in the province on November 17-18, signalling the start of the tourism sector's recovery roadmap in the new normal./.