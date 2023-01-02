Business Some sectors to benefit, others to suffer from China’s reopening: Report China has officially announced the easing of COVID-19 prevention measures which have been imposed for three year, and experts have said this is expected to kickstart the country's economic recovery, opening opportunities for some Vietnamese sectors in the medium term.

Business First cargo welcomed in Hai Phong, Da Nang Three terminal branches of Hai Phong Port JSC in the northern port city of Hai Phong on January 1 welcomed first cargo of 2023.

Business Construction industry's growth rate surpasses set plan Despite being affected by general difficulties, the growth rate of the construction industry achieved about 8-8.5% this year, contributing to bringing the economy's overall growth rate surpassing the 6-6.5% plan set by the Government.

Business Vietnam rides through economic difficulties Under the sound leadership of the Party Central Committee and with the motto “Solidarity, discipline, active adaptation, safety, efficiency and economic recovery”, the Government and the entire country have overcome challenges and reaped achievements in all spheres, laying foundation for 2023 and subsequent years.