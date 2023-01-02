Quang Ngai advised to focus on processing-manufacturing development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working session with key leaders of Quang Ngai on January 1, during which he suggested that the central province should prioritise the processing-manufacturing sector as well as high technology, innovation and digital transformation.
Quang Ngai should take Dung Quat Economic Zone and the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) as its new growth motivations, he said.
The PM asked Quang Ngai to promote its self-reliance and internal strengths, increasing flexibility and efficiency of direction and management activities to overcome all difficulties, while changing its mindset and staying determined to complete all socio-economic targets for this year, and paying greater attention to Party and administration building as well as personnel training.
He advised the province to speed up the transition of its economic structure in association with renovation of the growth model based on science-technology and innovation to make a breakthrough in productivity, quality and efficiency and competitiveness of its industrial sector, thus joining international supply and value chains more deeply.
He said that the locality should promote the synchronous development of its infrastructure system, especially transport infrastructure, and enhance the efficiency of its economic zone and industrial parks.
At the same time, Quang Ngai should speed up the restructuring of its agricultural sector and further strengthen the OCOP (One Commune-One Product) programme, he requested.
The Government leader asked Quang Ngai to improve the competitiveness of its tourism sector and boost the development of logistics, finance-banking and IT sectors.
He stressed the need for Quang Ngai to focus on planning work, along with human resources training, digital transformation, the protection of cultural values, and the ensuring of social welfare, defence, security, and social order and safety.
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)Leaders of the province reported that in 2022, Quang Ngai completed and surpassed all 25 socio-economic targets, with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of 8.08%.
Last year, the province's per capita GRDP reached 97.67 million VND (4,132 USD), while its total revenue from retail sales of goods and services rose 23.8%. Its export revenue fetched 2.15 billion USD, total social investment increased 50%, and State budget collection surged 44.7%.
Leaders of Quang Ngai also raised a number of proposals to the PM and the Government, including the approval of a planning for the Dung Quat Economic Zone until 2034 with a vision to 2050, and the provision of financial support for a number of transport infrastructure projects in the province.
PM Chinh agreed with Quang Ngai's proposals and pledged that the Government will direct particular ministries and sectors to respond to the locality's requests./.
