At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Quang Ngai (VNA) - The construction of 145 houses for the poor in Tra Thanh commune, Tra Bong district, in the central province of Quang Ngai got underway on August 19.



The launch ceremony was jointly held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee’s chapter in Quang Ngai, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), and the Tra Bong District People’s Committee.



Construction is expected to be completed by October 30.



PetroVietnam handed over 2 billion VND (86,580 USD) to build houses for underprivileged families in Ba To, Son Ha, Son Tay, Tra Bong, Nghia Hanh, Binh Son, Mo Duc, and Duc Pho districts.



According to Nguyen Cao Phuc, President of the VFF Central Committee’s chapter in Quang Ngai, in the first half of this year the provincial “For the Poor” fund raised 7.4 billion VND to support the disadvantaged./.