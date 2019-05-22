Part of a house in Tinh Khe commune in the central province of Quang Ngai collapsed in a landslide (Photo: baodantoc.com.vn)

- The People’s Committee of central Quang Ngai province has sought 233 billion VND (10 million USD) from the Government for undertaking urgent works to prevent coastal erosion.The funds would be used to build coastal embankments in Binh Hai and Binh Tri communes in Binh Son district, Pho Thanh commune in Pho Duc district and Tinh Khe commune in Quang Ngai city.Local residents have been expressing concern to authorities as erosion has threatened their lives and properties and public infrastructure.Last year, the government provided 125 billion VND for the central province.In addition to the government’s assistance, the province also plans to use 22 billion VND from its own resources for these works.-VNA