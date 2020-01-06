Throughout the year, Quang Ngai province’s tourism sector welcomed more than 1.14 million visitors, including 99,000 foreign arrivals, earning revenue of 47 million USD in the process, an annual rise of 14 per cent.

The district of Ly Son island remains the province’s most attractive destination, welcoming approximately 265,000 visitors during 2019.

With great potential for sea and island tourism, a number of travel companies have launched tours to various attractions throughout the region such as Ganh Yen and Sa Huynh.

VOV