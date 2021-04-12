Environment Project promotes development of climate change-resilient green cities A project on integrating resilience to climate change with environmental protection in order to develop secondary green cities was launched at a workshop held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Hanoi on April 9.

Environment Hanoi’s landfills struggle to deal with increased garbage Almost all landfills in Hanoi are at bursting point – overloaded with garbage and causing a serious headache for local authorities.

Environment Project launched to further reduce marine plastic waste A workshop to kick off pilot activities in the “Rethinking Plastics - Circular Economy Solutions to Marine Litter in Vietnam” project was held in Hanoi on April 9.

Environment Ca Mau: Large areas of forest at high risk of fire More than 44,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of catching fire due to a prolonged hot spell and drought, according to the forest ranger division under the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.