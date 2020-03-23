Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears
Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: phuquocnews.vn)
Both provinces have asked attractions, museums, community-based tourism spots and amusement parks to stop receiving visitors until further notice.
Facilities offering accommodation services must not conduct any act of discrimination against or refuse to serve foreign tourists, while taking measures for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The Quang Ngai People’s Committee previously decided not to receive domestic and foreign tourists on Ly Son island from March 9 in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Similarly, Kien Giang province suspended visitors from the island districts of Ha Tien city, Kien Luong and Kien Hai and Tho Chau commune on Phu Quoc island district from March 21.
Starting from 10am on March 20, the province halted transport for foreigners entering Vietnam without certificates to show they had not contracted COVID-19 to and from Phu Quoc island.
The province also asked food and beverage businesses and retailers to ensure safety regulations in line with guidance from the Ministry of Health.
Local people are requested to refrain from arranging activities which may attract crowds of more than 50 participants, and from leaving home.
Kien Giang is revising the accurate number of foreign tourists in the province.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Thanh Binh said as of March 20, the province had reported no cases of COVID-19.
However, a number of passengers on recent flights bound for Phu Quoc had boarded the same flights with confirmed COVID-19 patients, making it more difficult for the province to control the disease, he noted./.
