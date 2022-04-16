A pot of green tea is an indispensable part of the daily life of the Hre ethnic people. A tasty cup is brewed with high-quality tea leaves and fresh water.

As a traditional crop in the district, Minh Long tea has been viewed as a key commodity for exchange for many years.



The tea areas in Minh Long district have been downsized in recent times, since many local people have changed to planting cassava and acacia. Minh Long is now home to 100 hectares of tea, mostly in Thanh An and Long Hiep communes.

Local authorities have sketched out a wide range of measures to develop the tea cultivation area, and has called on businesses to invest in processing plants to improve quality while reducing costs./.

VNA