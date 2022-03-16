Quang Ngai remembers victims of Son My massacre
An incense offering ceremony took place on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 54 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city in the central province of the same name.
At the Son My relic site, participants, including leaders of the province, city, and commune, alive witnesses, and local residents, paid respect to the 504 civilians killed in the massacre.
The ceremony was held by the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
On March 16, 1968, US troops raided Son My village and killed the innocent civilians, including many old people, women and children, within four hours. A total of 247 houses were burned down, thousands of livestock and poultry were killed, and crops were completely destroyed on fire.
The incident went down in history as a pain of Son My residents, as well as the Vietnamese people./.