Society Dong Nai: 262 organisations, individuals receive noble awards As many as 262 organisations and individuals in the southern province of Dong Nai received noble awards of the Party and State for their outstanding contributions in patriotic emulation movements at a ceremony on March 16.

Society Efforts made to safely evacuate Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine’s Mariupol city The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia is urgently promoting the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, after receiving information that some are stranded here.

Society Khanh Hoa: Fisherman in distress brought ashore for treatment The maritime search and rescue coordination centre in region 4 on March 16 rescued and brought ashore a fisherman, who was seriously injured while fishing in the territorial waters around Spratly (Truong Sa) archipelago.

Society Italian academy opens course for Vietnamese students The International Academy of Naples (IAN) in southern Italy has opened a training course on design, fashion, hotel and food for Vietnamese students.