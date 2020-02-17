Quang Ngai residents strive to save 700-kg whale
Local people in Duc Minh commune, Mo Duc district, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai, were sparing no effort to save a 700-kg whale pushed ashore, said Chairman of the Duc Minh Commune People’s Committee Vo Minh Quang on February 17.
The whale is pushed ashore in Duc Minh commune, Quang Ngai province (Photo: VNA)
The mammal, measuring about 4 m in length and 1 m in width, was suffering from exhaustion. The local residents pushed the whale back into the sea but it drifted and stranded at another location in the same commune, about 2.5 km from the first place.
Local people have worked to help the whale rests in the sand. In case it could not survive, a burial will be held in accordance with local customs./.
