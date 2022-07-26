Quang Ngai urged to promote regional linkages
Quang Ngai should pay greater attention to planning, with priority given to promoting regional linkages and expanding connectivity between its Chu Lai Open Economic Zone (OEZ) and Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ) as well as the Central Highlands, according to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Hue made the statement during his meeting with the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board while visiting the south-central province on July 26.
He said he is happy to see Quang Ngai achieving important and considerable results in 2021 and the first half of this year. In spite of numerous challenges caused by climate change, natural disasters and COVID-19, the province has seen remarkable progress in socio-economic development, with its Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth reaching 6.05% last year and 6.34% in the first six months of 2022.
Agriculture remained the province’s main driver of growth, expanding 14.5% last year. Tourism and services rebounded, as seen in a 44% year-on-year increase in the number of tourist arrivals in the province in H1 and a 21% year-on-year rise in revenue from tourism.
Foreign trade turnover increased 27.8% to 1.8 billion USD in 2021. The figures were 25% and close to 1.08 billion USD, respectively, in H1.
Last year, Quang Ngai collected nearly 24.2 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD) in budget revenue, 51.1% higher than the yearly goal. The H1 collection was estimated at nearly 16.95 trillion VND, equivalent to 88.1% of this year’s plan.
The top legislator also pointed out several shortcomings of the province, saying the province needs to do more to make the most of its advantages in trade, services, tourism, real estate and industrial park infrastructure. Its GRDP per capita was relatively low, standing at 3,360 USD per person; while the percentage of rural workers remained high.
He wanted Quang Ngai to become a developed hub of the central region and a popular tourist destination as there is plenty of room for the sector to thrive in the province.
He also urged the province to maintain balance between conservation and development, fast and sustainable growth, industrialisation and urbanisation, and urban and new-style rural development.
Hue further asked Quang Ngai to focus on post-pandemic economic recovery, improving business climate and investing in culture, education, poverty reduction and social welfare, and the provincial People's Council to improve its working quality./.