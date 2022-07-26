Politics PM chairs monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation in Hanoi on July 26, with four draft laws (amended) tabled for discussion.

Politics Deputy PM receives Lao Finance Minister Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Lao Finance Minister Bounchom Ubonpaseuth in Hanoi on July 26, during which the host affirmed that Vietnam shares its happiness and difficulties with Laos.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 26.