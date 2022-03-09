Quang Ngai working to promote values of Sa Huynh culture
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of central Quang Ngai province is scheduled to organise a workshop on the culture of Sa Huynh, which lasted from the beginning of the Christian era until the second century AD, within this month, with the participation of many experts in archaeology and culture.
Sa Huynh culture lasted from the beginning of the Christian era until the second century AD. (Photo: baoquangngai.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of central Quang Ngai province is scheduled to organise a workshop on the culture of Sa Huynh, which lasted from the beginning of the Christian era until the second century AD, within this month, with the participation of many experts in archaeology and culture.
Quang Ngai province has been considered the cradle of not only the Sa Huynh culture but also the pre-Sa Huynh culture that had existed for more than 1,000 years before the Sa Huynh culture flourished, said Prof. Nguyen Khac Su, member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Archaeological Association, adding that 26 relics have been excavated and objects relating to the culture have been found at 80 sites in Quang Ngai.
It is necessary to have a special museum and organise international workshops to promote values of the Sa Huynh culture. (Photo: baotanglichsu.vn)Dr. Doan Ngoc Khoi, Deputy Director of the Quang Ngai Museum, said stone axes and hoes dating back some 3,000 years, along with copper working tools about 2,000 years ago were unearthed during excavations.
The excavations also reveal that the Sa Huynh culture developed from central Ha Tinh province to the south-central province of Binh Thuan and the Central Highlands, he added.
Khoi also stressed the need to have a special museum and organise international workshops to promote values of the Sa Huynh culture among the public as the culture has yet to receive due attention./.