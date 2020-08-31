Quang Ninh a pioneer in smart tourism development
The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is one of the pioneers nationwide in implementing smart tourism solutions.
Quang Ninh is now focusing on its smart tourism administration centre, which is expected to be put into operation this year.
Smart tourism is expected to help Quang Ninh fully exploit its natural advantages for sea and island tourism. It has a coastline of more than 250 kilometres and more than 2,000 islands and islets which account for two-thirds of the total number in Vietnam./.