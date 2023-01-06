Business Vietnamese exporters ready for Chinese market’s reopening Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in the agricultural sector, have made all necessary preparations and are ready for the reopening of the Chinese market from January 8.

Business Vietnam’s money supply forecast to rebound in 2023 After hitting a record low in 2022, Vietnam’s money supply (M2) will rebound in 2023 and become an important driver for the recovery of the stock market, KB Securities Vietnam (KBSV) forecast.

Business Hanoi eyes tourism breakthrough in 2023 Hanoi is working to make a breakthrough in tourism development this year by creating new and distinctive products to attract more domestic and international visitors, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Business Companies’ profit growth may cool down but market sees potential The profit growth of listed companies is forecast to cool down in 2023 but experts said there are still many positive factors to support the market in the near future.