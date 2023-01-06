Quang Ninh aims for over 10% in 2023 economic growth
Quang Ninh province is boosting comprehensive reforms to achieve socio-economic targets for 2023. (Photo: Quang Ninh Newspaper)Quang Ninh (VNA) – This year, the northern province of Quang Ninh targets a growth rate of over 10% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and will focus on improving investment attraction and people’s life quality.
The province also looks to collect over 54 trillion VND (2.3 billion USD) in state budget revenue, including more than 12 trillion VND from export and import, while recording an over 10% increase in total investment.
It also eyes to keep its position among the best performers nationwide in terms of the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index, Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS), and Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), according to a resolution on orientations and tasks for 2023 issued by the provincial Party Committee.
This resolution also underlined the determination to sustain a double-digit growth rate for 2021 - 2025 and develop Quang Ninh into a modern service and industrial province, an international tourism hub, a maritime economic centre, a centre of dynamic and comprehensive development in the northern region, and an important transport gateway of Vietnam.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky said to obtain the targets, Quang Ninh will promote the implementation of breakthrough steps to press on with comprehensive reforms to secure sustainable development, green and inclusive growth, and all-round development in terms of economy, politics, culture, society, and environment, while firmly safeguarding security and national sovereignty.
It will continue using public investments to attract private ones, especially through public - private partnership (PPP), improve the attraction of foreign investment to industrial parks and economic zones, prioritise investments in high-tech and environmentally friendly projects, and strongly facilitate private and startup companies.
Authorities will further step up administrative reforms, improve the investment and business climate, remove barriers, and create favourable conditions for enterprises to grow, he went on.
The provincial budget will be focused on ensuring social security, building influential structures, supporting production development, narrowing the development gap among local areas, and fully tapping into potential and advantages to comprehensively develop the local economy, the official added.
In 2022, Quang Ninh posted GRDP growth of 10.28%, the seventh year in a row it had obtained a double-digit growth rate, ranking fourth in the Red River Delta. It collected 54.72 trillion VND for the state budget, up 4% from 2021./.