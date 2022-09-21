Business FDI influx prompts Vietnam to improve business environment: experts A recent strong influx of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam has prompted the government to design long-term policies and create a favourable and transparent environment for foreign investors to operate in a long term in the country, according to experts.

Business Vietnam Marine Strategy: long stride in realizing strategic vision Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thao, the first Vietnamese to be elected to the International Law Commission and who is now serving his second term in the commission for the 2023-2027 tenure, has written an article looking back on 30 years’ implementation of Vietnam Marine Strategy.

Business Forum seeks to accelerate innovation in industry Representatives of some 200 companies and associations gathered at Industry Innovation Forum 2022, themed “Smart Manufacturing”, held by the Board of Management of Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on September 20.

Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 21 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,301 VND/USD on September 21, unchanged from the previous day.