A bird view of Hai Ha Seaport IP (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Under a planning approved by the Prime Minister for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the northern province of Quang Ninh has 23 industrial parks (IP), the largest number among localities across the country, which is a favourable conditions for the province to form a modern and specialised IP system and create more added values.



Among the 23 planned IPs, seven have been built and hosted investment projects, namely Cai Lan, Viet Hung, Hai Yen, Dong Mai, Hai Ha Seaport IP, Song Khoai, Dam Nha Mac service IP. The remaining are in the process of planning or waiting for approval as well as selecting investors.



Quang Ninh aims to develop each IP according to different product chains and industries, gathering interconnected, supportive and dependent industries to create complete industrial products, especially a network of supporting industry with domestic enterprises participating in global production networks and value chains.



Specifically, Dong Mai, Song Khoai, Viet Hung and Bac Tien Phong IP will be dedicated to automobile production, mechanical engineering, and assembly of electrical and electronic equipment, while Hai Ha Seaport IP will host projects in high-tech textile industry.



Thanks to support from the local administration, investors have promptly invested in developing the infrastructure of the IPs, creating land reserve to lure secondary investors.



In Hai Ha Seaport IP, the investor, Hai Ha Industrial Park Vietnam Limited, has developed the technical infrastructure over 300 hectares, including a water and electricity supply system.

Cooking oil production in Cai Lan IP (Photo: dangcongsan.org.vn)

Wu Xian Hong, Deputy General Director of Hai Ha Industrial Park Vietnam Limited said that thanks to the positive assistance from the provincial Party Committee, administration as well as departments and sectors of Quang Ninh, to date, the IP has attracted 19 projects from Japan and China with a total investment of over 1.3 billion USD, mostly in the garment and textile industry, creating jobs for about 13,000 labourers.



Meanwhile, the technical infrastructure system of Dong Mai IP, invested by Viglacera Corporation, has been completed. With its focus on attracting projects in the fields of supporting industries, light industries, high-end consumer goods manufacturing industries, electrical and electronic industries, and mechanical assembly industries, Dong Mai Industrial Park has so far lured 23 projects from secondary investors, with a total registered capital of over 6.37 trillion VND (over 261 million USD), creating jobs for about 9,000 workers.



Particularly, Dong Mai IP has drawn many strategic and international investors in the field of electronic component and semiconductor manufacturing such as Foxconn, TCL, Yazaki, which are the suppliers of many major electronics companies in the world.



Recent statistics showed that the total area of industrial land in local IPs that has been leased to secondary investors to invest in projects has reached over 655 hectares, with an occupancy rate of nearly 52%.



Currently, local IPs have attracted 57 secondary investors, creating jobs for about 35,000 labourers. In 2022, the combined revenue of foreign-invested businesses in the IPs hit 2.5 billion USD, while that of domestically-invested firms was 3.2 trillion VND. The import revenue of businesses in local IPs reached 1.7 billion USD, while exports were over 2.25 billion USD. The firms paid 910 billion VND to the State budget.



Hoang Trung Kien, head of the Management Board of Quang Ninh Economic Zones said that the zone has worked closely with relevant agencies to select projects with high efficiency for local IPs, thus making positive contributions to the province’s sustainable development./.

VNA