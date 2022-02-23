Destinations Infographic Memorial to President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island Co To island is home to many interesting cultural and historical sites. Prominent among them is a memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, built in 1968. It has been recognised as a national cultural and historical site.

Cuc Phuong named Asia's leading national park

Cuc Phuong, a famous tourist destination and natural attraction near Hanoi, was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.