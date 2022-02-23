Quang Ninh aims to host some 9.5 million tourists in 2022
The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is determined to quickly and sustainably recover the local tourism this year by welcoming between 9.5 million to 10 million visitors, including 1.5 million foreigners.
