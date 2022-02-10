Schools in Quang Ninh are working hard on cleaning to make facilities and equipment ready to welcome students back. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Students from kindergarten to high school levels in the northern province of Quang Ninh will return to school from February 14, according to Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Thuy.



Local schools are working hard on cleaning to make facilities and equipment ready to welcome students back.



They have been requested to devise plans to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as prepare all necessary items such as masks, hand sanitizer and thermometers in order to ensure safety for students when they come back.



Effective online teaching options for students who are F0, F1 cases have been also prepared, Thuy said.



Local education establishments have encouraged students' parents to conduct quick tests for their children at least twice a week, and strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures in order to contain the spread of the epidemic./.