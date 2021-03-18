Quang Ninh announces plans to resume classes for students affected by pandemic
The Department of Education of Training in the northern province of Quang Ninh has proposed two options for students from pandemic-stricken areas to resume classes.
The Quang Ninh provincial Department of Education and Training has coordinated with localities in making plans for students affected by COVID-19 to resume school soon (Photo: dantri.com.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) - The Department of Education of Training in the northern province of Quang Ninh has proposed two options for students from pandemic-stricken areas to resume classes.
The proposal, which was submitted to the provincial People’s Committee for approval, aims to bring them back to school as soon as possible.
According to the department, as many as 534 high school students weren’t able to return to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic as of March 13. Of which, 94 students were quarantined in Quang Ninh province while the rest were in Hai Duong and other provinces.
In the first option, the students would return to Quang Ninh province and undergo safety requirements. Specifically, those from locked down areas or those under social distancing in neighbouring Hai Duong province will be quarantined at centralised quarantine centres.
Students who live in Hai Duong province but are not in locked down areas or those with social distancing requirements will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 and self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
Regarding students who live in other provinces and cities, if they are under quarantine, they will return to school after completing the mandatory period, the department said.
Those who aren’t in quarantine can return to school but they will have to make a health declaration to local health authorities.
Students who are under quarantine in Quang Ninh province will resume classes after their quarantine period ends and they test negative for the novel coronavirus.
In the second option, the province will keep students who are subject to quarantine at centralised quarantine zones before returning to school.
Ha Long city plans to waive all costs for quarantine and COVID-19 tests for students and their relatives when they return to the city to study.
To ensure the quality of education, the provincial Department of Education and Training also directed educational establishments to maintain online learning and other forms of learning to consolidate knowledge for students who have not yet returned to school as they are in quarantine./.