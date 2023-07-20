Business Local e-commerce floors to be integrated Local e-commerce floors in the 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will connect with one another through a national integrated e-commerce floor, according to the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business ADB lowers growth forecast for Vietnam’s to 5.8% this year The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its GDP growth forecast for Vietnam down to 5.8% for 2023 and 6.5% for 2024, from 6.5% and 6.8% in April, respectively, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released on July 19.

Business Policy breakthrough needed to better attract investment to pharma sector: expert The lack of a breakthrough in vision and infeasible legal policies, worsened by complicated administrative procedures in pharmacy sector, are among limitations that make Vietnam less attractive to foreign investors, said Duong Thi Mai Hoa, managing partner at Hanoi-based Indusviet Legal LLC.