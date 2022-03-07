Quang Ninh has made good preparations for SEA Games 31 (Source: webthethao.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – As the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) are approaching, some localities including Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces are speeding up all-round preparations to host the event.



Nguyen Manh Ha, Director of Quang Ninh province’s Department of Culture and Sports said the province has invested in upgrading venues to meet national and international standards, including Cam Pha Stadium and the operation of sports centre with 500 seats in Ha Long city’s Dai Yen ward, adding that it will host seven sports.



After inspecting the province's preparation, Tran Duc Phan, Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration and deputy head of the SEA Games 31 organising board, has lauded its efforts, saying the hosting of the Games is a chance for Quang Ninh to promote its beautiful natural landscapes and friendly people.



In the northern province of Bac Ninh, preparations are almost complete.



All facilities to serve boxing, kickboxing, indoor handball as well as tennis competitions are expected to be finished by the end of this month.



The province has also reviewed the accommodation facilities in Bac Ninh and Tu Son cities that can meet the needs of visitors who will attend sports events.



Vuong Quoc Tuan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the SEA Games 31 organising board in Bac Ninh, has asked agencies to promptly complete the upgrades in March, especially the installation of surveillance cameras at competition areas to ensure security for the event.



SEA Games 31 will take place from May 12 to May 23 in Hanoi and 11 other cities and provinces namely Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Bình, Vinh Phuc, Phu Tho and Bac Giang.



This is the second time Vietnam has hosted the Southeast Asian Games, the last being in 2003.



The Games will feature over 40 sports, and 526 events with the attendance of some 10,000 athletes and officials from 11 Southeast Asian countries./.