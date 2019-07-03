In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour.(Source: National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting)

– The northern province of Quang Ninh has temporary banned tourist and passenger vessels from sailing to islands from 11:00am on July 3 due to a tropical typhoon that is forecast to affect the sea off Quang Ninh soon.According to the Quang Ninh inland water port authority, vessels to Co To island were banned at 6:00am the same day.The agency has requested vessels to move to safe shelters in Ha Long Bay, Cam Pha, Dam Ha and Mong Cai areas.Currently, 1,640 tourists, including four foreigners, are staying on Co To island. Vessels from the island to the mainland have been suspended since July 2. The People’s Committee of Co To island has asked accommodation facilities and restaurants to support the tourists.According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the storm, the second arising in the East Sea so far this year, was about 410km south-southeast off Quang Ninh and Hai Phong’s mainland as of 4:00am of July 3.In the next 24 hours, the storm is forecast to move west-northwest at a speed of about 10-15km per hour.It is forecast to make landfall on July 5, affecting localities from Quang Ninh to Nam Dinh before weakening to a depression covering the northern mountainous and midland areas.-VNA