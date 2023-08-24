Business Workshop promotes Vietnam- Russia trade through Vladivostok port The Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok and the Vietnam Trade Office’s branch in the Far East on August 21 held a workshop to promote Vietnam-Russia foreign trade through Vladivostok port.

Business Ministry proposes foreigners to be able to own houses in Vietnam Foreigners have the right to own houses for a set period, but land ownership is not permitted. Once their ownership duration concludes, they may renew it once and have the privilege to purchase and sell houses similarly to local residents.

Business Can Gio int'l transshipment port to become green port The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on the study project of the construction of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port which the city hopes to turn into the first green port in Vietnam.