At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 22 started the construction of a coastal road connecting its Ha Long and Cam Pha cities.The project, which has a total investment of over 1.36 trillion VND (58.65 million USD) sourced from the local budget, is carried out between 2019 and 2020 as part of the provincial transport development plan through 2020 with a vision to 2030.The road has a total length of 18.7km, including 10.2km passing through Cam Pha city.It is designed to have four lanes for vehicles with a maximum speed of 60km per hour.The road will help develop a chain of urban areas in the eastern area of Quang Ninh province.It is also expected to attract domestic and foreign tourists to spiritual, resort and medical tourism sites in the province, especially popular destinations such as Ha Long Bay and Bai Tu Long Bay.The management board of Quang Ninh transport construction investment projects - the investor of the coastal road - has so far completed land clearance for 3.6km among the total 18.7km.-VNA