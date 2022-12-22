Quang Ninh, Chinese locality foster multifaceted cooperation
A high-level delegation from the northeastern border province of Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai city on December 21 held a virtual meeting with authorities of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province, discussing bilateral collaboration across fields in the time to come.
At the function, mayor of the Chinese city Li Jian raised some issues related to the promotion of the sides’ linkage and border trade; facilitate customs clearance at the Ka Long (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) border gates; and boost tourism, sports, and labour cooperation.
Chairman of the Mong Cai People’s Committee Ho Quang Huy welcomed the Chinese officials’ proposals, and said tasks should be given to agencies of both sides to quickly study and reach agreement on specific measures to step up joint works in import-export, tourism, sports, and other important activities./.