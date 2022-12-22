Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convenes 24th session The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 24th session on December 20 and 21 in Hanoi, deciding disciplinary measures on many Party organisations and individuals.

Politics NA Standing Committee mulls over National Master Plan The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 during the ongoing 18th session in Hanoi on December 21.

Videos Senior officials visit southern Catholic, Protestant followers Party and State officials on December 21 visited and congratulated Catholic dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas.