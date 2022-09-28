Quang Ninh, Chinese locality seek to resume tourism cooperation
Secretary of the Party Committee of the northern province of Quang Ninh's Mong Cai city Hoang Ba Nam held online talks with Peng Shaoguan, Secretary of the Party Committee of Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province on September 28.
Nam congratulated Dongxing’s important achievements across fields, saying that they are the foundation and motivation for the Chinese city to continue developing sustainably.
During their talks, the sides discussed measures to promote cooperation between the two localities, close coordination in COVID-19 prevention and control in border areas; and ensuring safety of border gates and crossings.
They also discussed the resumption of international tourism activities and travel of border residents through Bac Luan I bridge, promotion of import-export activities through border gates and crossings, and construction and repair of border works.
Through the talks, the two sides reached a common perception on related issues to ensure effective import and export activities and promote socio-economic development associated with COVID-19 prevention and control, towards contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development./.