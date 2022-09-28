Business Mekong Delta province calls for Australian investments More than 30 representatives from Australian businesses and associations participated in an investment promotion conference organised by the Mekong Delta province of Long An and the Vietnam Business Association of Australia (VBAA) in Melbourne on September 28.

Business Customs clearance at Quang Ninh border gate again suspended Customs clearance was again suspended on September 28 at the Bac Phong Sinh border gate in Quang Ninh’s Hai Ha district that pairs with Li He border gate in China’s Dongxingcity, due to China’s COVID-19 control measures.