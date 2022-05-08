Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.

Society VFF leader offers congratulations on Buddha’s birthday President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers nationwide on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2,566th birthday.

Society Can Tho looks for Spain's support in urban planning Can Tho city wishes to receive financial support for the implementation of urban planning from Spain and its experience to help it develop a smart city as well as fully exploiting cultural and architectural values of Can Tho river banks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien has said.

Society Binh Duong province’s ex-leaders prosecuted The Supreme People’s Procuracy has decided to prosecute 28 people, including Tran Van Nam, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong, for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.”