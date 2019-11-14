Quang Ninh court hands down death sentence to transnational drug traffickers
The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 sentenced five drug traffickers to death in a case involving a transnational drug trafficking ring and 148 bricks of heroin.
At the trial (Source: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) - The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 sentenced five drug traffickers to death in a case involving a transnational drug trafficking ring and 148 bricks of heroin.
Among the five defendants sentenced to death, there was a Lao national - Inthavong Paseuth, born in 1978. The four remaining were Nguyen Ba Ngoc, Nguyen Van Lau, Vu Dinh Tuan, and Ha Hong Quan.
Four others, including two Chinese, were given life imprisonment, and four got 20 years in prison each.
According to the indictment, in June 16, 2018, in Mong Cai city, the local police caught redhanded Nguyen Van Trang, a resident from Hung Yen province, hiding 72 heroin bricks in a fridge.
After further investigations, the provincial police arrested 12 individuals, who transported 148 bricks of heroin from Laos to Vietnam and China for sales.
In the ring, Inthavong Paseuth was the ringleader, while Liang Yang Hai and Huang Chuan were drug buyers./.