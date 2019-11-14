Society Vietnam-funded school handed over to Laos Dakcheung School was inaugurated and handed over to the Lao province of Sekong’s Dakchueng district on November 13, as a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Society Soc Trang’s rice variety recognised as best in world The Soc Trang-based ST24 rice variety was honoured as having the best flavour in the world, as it received the World’s Best Rice 2019 award at the 11th Annual World’s Best Rice Contest in the Philippines on November 12.