Travel Infographic Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2022 Vietnam has made an impressive comeback with ten nominated categories at the World Travel Awards 2022, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Destinations Autumn sparkles at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune, Trung Khanh district is a ‘pearl’ of Cao Bang province’s tourism. After heavy downpours, in the autumn, the waterfall sparkles in the sunshine and its crystal streams flow down the mountain, a picturesque and astounding scenery.

Travel Da Nang ready for tourism-golf festival The central city of Da Nang has planned to run its tourism-golf festival from August 29 to September 2, which entails the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 and a series of interesting sidelines events.

Business Tourism rebound drives Vietnam’s post-pandemic economic recovery: Singaporean daily Vietnam’s tourism sector is set to witness strong growth in the next five years, with international tourism arrivals expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2024, according to The Business Times of Singapore.