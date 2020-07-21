Quang Ninh, Da Nang shake hands in tourism promotion
The northern province of Quang Ninh and the central city of Da Nang have shaken hands on a shared tourism promotional programme, to further exploit local tourist sites and help travel companies recover.
An overview of the programme (Photo: VNA)
The two localities jointly held a programme in Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city on July 20 to introduce the strengths of each side and announce new tourism products.
According to Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh, Da Nang and Quang Ninh share many similarities and advantages in tourism development and have coordinated in this regard since 2010.
They will continue to work together in building new tourism products and opening new tours connecting the two localities, to promote tourism on “one journey, two destinations”.
Da Nang has launched a programme entitled “Danang Thank You 2020” from May to the end of the year, offering high quality services at reasonable prices to attract visitors.
The programme has seen the involvement of more than 150 travel companies offering various promotional programmes.
The city has focused on three tourism events at different times of the year. From July 17 to 31 it is running Danang Fantastic Beach, with a promotional week and added services for beach resorts, while Danang Fantastic Fortnight, designed for shopping and entertainment, will take place from November 23 to December 6, and the Danang Fantastic Week, highlighting activities to celebrate Christmas and the new year, from December 22 to 28.
Da Nang is offering free tickets to a number of destinations from June 1 to August 31, including Ngu Hanh Son, the Cham Museum, the Da Nang Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts. In particular, the Asia Park - Sunworld Danang Wonder will be open for free until the end of the year.
Vice Chairwoman of the Quang Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh said both the province and Da Nang are aware of the significance of regional cooperation and links as a strategy to bolster tourism development.
Quang Ninh is rich in tourist sites, boasting Ha Long Bay, a World Natural Heritage Site, along with the Yen Tu historical and landscape area, with over 600 historical relic sites.
Visitors to Quang Ninh can also explore the culture of its 22 ethnic minority groups and enjoy the local hospitality.
In mid-May it launched a 200 billion VND package to encourage travellers to visit the area, while providing free entry to all tourist sites on Ha Long Bay for all tourists, excluding those who stayed overnight on cruise ships, and for the Quang Ninh Museum and Yen Tu area. The sites will also offer free entry on special days throughout the year. In June and July, visitors buying two tickets receive one free.
Passengers on flights to and from Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province will receive free return tickets on a luxury bus from the airport to Ha Long city and Uong Bi district, valid to the end of the year.
Quang Ninh province has cut sightseeing fees and overnight stay costs on Ha Long Bay by half from July 10 to September 30.
It aims to make tourism a spearhead sector driving local socio-economic development and for the local tourism sector to be one of the best in the country and Southeast Asia. The province expects 15-16 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners, in 2020, and 30 million visitors, including 15 million foreigners, in 2030.
The Van Don - Da Nang air route will be re-opened on July 30 to serve travellers between the two localities./.