– The northern province of Quang Ninh is working to maintain and promote its success in COVID-19 prevention and control to serve socio-economic recovery and development, aiming to make it a model in flexibly and safely adapting to the pandemic and economic development and securing a two-digit growth rate.Along with closely managing people and vehicles entering the province from high-risk pandemic areas, Quang Ninh will continue strengthening COVID-19 testing to ensure safety for all agencies and businesses across the locality and avoid massive outbreaks.In February, Quang Ninh is speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations with the aim of giving at least one shot to all people from 12 years old as well as two and three jabs to others. The province has paid special attention to injecting COVID-19 vaccines to labourers in the informal sector and high-risk groups.Localities across the province have coordinated with the public security force and medical workers to ensure all local residents are fully vaccinated.At the same time, Quang Ninh will strive to allow all students to return to school for face-to-face learning in a safe manner, while fostering close coordination among families, schools and the society in managing and supervising students’ health in a regular and systematic manner.Specific guidelines have been provided to schools and students on preventing and responding to COVID-19 and handling infections, preventing the spread of the pandemic.Quang Ninh province is determined to take the lead in getting students back to school safely, ensuring that they receive the highest benefits from direct learning.Besides, the province will focus on recovering the tourism sector amid the flexible and safe adaption to and effective control of COVID-19, while applying measures to draw the highest number of visitors during the festive season in spring.The provincial Party Committee has assigned leaders of the Party Committees and People’s Committees in localities with tourist destinations to bear the responsibility in organising tourism events safely.