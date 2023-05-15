The province will focus on developing sea and island tourism products in these bays.

Ha Long Bay was recognized as a World Heritage Site in 1994 by UNESCO.

It captivates tourists by thousands of islets rising out of the emerald waters and floating villages.

The US’ CNN Travel has listed Ha Long Bay as one of the most popular natural attractions in Southeast Asia and one of the most beautiful places in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Bai Tu Long bay, which borders Ha Long to the southwest, consists of hundreds of islands, both large and small, many of which are large and inhabited.

The bay also harbours beautiful beaches such as Con Co, Van Don, and Co To./.

VNA