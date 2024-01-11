Business Public investment disbursement likely to hit record high in 2023 The disbursement of public investment in 2023 was projected to reach 95% of the plan, equivalent to nearly 676 trillion VND (over 27 billion USD), marking the record high so far, according to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong.

Business Banking digitalisation sees rapid growth: SBV The average annual growth in the number of transactions via QR code has reached 471.13% since the payment method's introduction in 2018, 77.41% of the Vietnamese adult population possess payment accounts with commercial banks reporting over 90% of all transactions conducted through digital channels, with some banks achieving a rate of up to 98%, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Sales index of processing-manufacturing up 3.1% The sales index of the processing and manufacturing sector in December 2023 rose 3.1% month-on-month and 5.1% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Exports of fruits, vegetables expected to grow by 15-20% in 2024 Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports are expected to reach a new record of 6.5-7 billion USD this year, up 15-20% from 2023, propelled by robust market signs, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.