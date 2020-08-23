Travel Ha Long city boasts advantages in developing night-time economy With the necessary infrastructure, attractive tour packages, and high-quality shopping services, Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh possesses a host of advantages to develop its night-time economy, especially tourism.

Travel HCM City’s tourism firms need Gov’t relief to survive The government’s relief and credit packages are now vital to help Ho Chi Minh City’s travel companies survive the coronavirus crisis, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa has said.

Travel Hanoi among world’s most popular destinations Hanoi ranks 15th in the list of 25 most popular destinations of the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.