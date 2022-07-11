At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - The People's Committee of northern province of Quang Ninh province on July 11 held a meeting on preparation for the third meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3), which will be held from July 26-29 in Ha Long city.



Themed “embrace –engage- enable”, the event will bring together about 200 delegates, including official and alternate ABAC members, APEC senior officials, ABAC guests and researchers, among others.



Topics to be discussed at the meeting will focus on regional and global economic recovery and growth.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Bui Van Khang requested the provincial Investment Promotion Board to work closely with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to well prepare for events within the framework of ABAC 3.



Relevant agencies were asked to devise plans for COVID-19 pandemic prevention, prepare forces for emergency as well as ensure security and order at places where events are held and where delegates visit.



The province will also coordinate with VCCI in hosting two other events, including the Quang Ninh Investment Promotion Conference 2022 and a forum promoting eastern expressway axis economic connection with the participation of 140 delegates.



ABAC 3 will be an opportunity for Quang Ninh to introduce investment potential and business opportunities to big investors in the APEC region, especially in the context of the pandemic still affecting the organisation of delegations to go abroad to promote investment./.