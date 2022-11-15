The inspection team checks the floor and lighting system of Dong Trieu Town Gymnasium to ensure it satisfies the requirements for badminton event. (Photo: baoquangninh.com.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - The northern province of Quang Ninh is speeding preparations for the 9th National Sports Games which is scheduled to take place in the province and some nearby localities from December 1 to 21.

About 4,000 coaches, athletes and officials of 65 sports delegations from the country’s all the 63 provinces and cities and 800 referees as well as 200,000 guests will join the event, besides spectators and tourists.



Quang Ninh will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the Games and provide 13 venues for 21 sports.



To prepare for the Games, the provincial People’s Committee has set up an organising board and other sub-committees to serve the tournament as well as devised plans for the ceremonies.



Localities and businesses in the province have sped up the preparation of facilities and equipment.



Communication work, traffic management plans and solutions to ensure security and order, food safety and COVID-19 prevention and control, and the mobilisation of volunteers are being finalised.



The province will send 312 athletes and 48 coaches to the Games. It strives to be in the top ten at the event./.